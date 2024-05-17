I will attend the LIMURU III conference with or without GACHAGUA’s approval – MOSES KURIA declares





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said he will attend the Limuru III conference at Jumuia Centre in Limuru.

The conference is organized by Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Ndarawgwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah are among Mt Kenya leaders who've opposed the meeting.

But Kuria argued that he is among the few leaders who have attended the Limuru meetings that have shaped Mt Kenya politics in the past.

"I am the only common thread between Limuru I, II, and III; you are talking about a period of 15 years between Limuru I and now," he stated.

Kuria further pointed out that most of those at the meeting will be concerned about revenue allocation to the populous region.

The CS observed that it would be questionable for him, a senior government official, to be among those complaining at the meeting.

"It is a legitimate question and I think the bulk of the people who'll be at Limuru III will be justified to talk about one man, one vote, one shilling.

"What I cannot understand is people like me crying with them, yet I am a cabinet minister," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST