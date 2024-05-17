I was accused of stealing Sh 588 million for supporting RUTO’s presidency – Former Kiambu Governor FERDINAND WAITITU says





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has linked his Sh 588 million corruption case to his support of William Ruto's presidential bid in 2022.

In his testimony before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyuki of Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday, Waititu said that when the politics of Tanga Tanga started, he was one of the major proponents in Kiambu.

He said because he supported William Ruto, the then-ruling class engineered his arrest and subsequent charging in court.

“I supported Ruto so much when he was the deputy president. I was sacrificed in a wider political war linked to the 2022 succession politics.”

He defended himself, saying the pending graft case was levelled against him so that he could be hounded out of office—a move which Waititu said the former ruling class succeeded in.

“It was a scheme. It was a political witch hunt. The case started to hound me out of the office.

"They succeeded because when I was charged, one of the conditions when bail terms were set was that I should not go back to office,” he said.

He explained to the court that what followed was his impeachment after instructions from the State House.

He said when the matter escalated to the Senate, money exchanged hands. “Senators were bribed to uphold my impeachment,” he said.

The former governor, his wife Susan Wangari, Testimony Enterprises, its directors, and others were charged in 2019 over the irregular award of Sh588,198,328.20 road tender in Kiambu.

Their case is still active.

