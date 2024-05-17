With RAILA as the AU Chairman, Africa will be the first world continent – RUTO markets BABA to MUSEVENI at State House amid stiff competition





Friday, May 17, 2024 - President William Ruto pitched for Raila Odinga yesterday in his bid for the African Union Commission Chairmanship amid stiff competition from our neighbors.

Speaking during a two-day visit of President Yoweri Museveni to Kenya, Ruto reaffirmed his belief in Raila as a perfectly suited candidate for the African Union Chairmanship

He stated that he was appreciative of Uganda’s support for Raila’s candidature.

“I have expressed to President Museveni and the people of Uganda the appreciation of Kenyans from all walks of life for Uganda's endorsement of the Kenyan candidate for the position of AUC Chairperson and I assured him of our full confidence that Raila will deliver effective leadership at the commission, stated Ruto.

While the President has continued to drum up support for Raila’s candidature, competition for the AU’s top seat has continued to intensify.

This is after Seychelles fronted a new candidate for the position endorsing Vincent Meriton, their former Vice President and former Foreign Affairs Minister, for the job.

In the same race, Djibouti and Somalia have also fronted candidates that have posed hurdles for Kenya’s opposition leader’s bid.

