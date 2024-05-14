I lost Ksh 143, 000 at Burudani Address after being drugged - A victim says and exposes how rogue bar attendants at the club work in cahoots with notorious Mchele Ladies.





Tuesday, 14 May 2024 - Burudani Address - a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road, is a den of notorious mchele ladies who camp there to prey on unsuspecting men.

Lately, there have been several cases of men who have been drugged at the trendy entertainment joint.

According to a victim, he was drugged and robbed of Ksh 143,000, phone, and car keys on 12th March 2024, during a Mugithi event.

He alleges that the bar attendants work in cahoots with the mchele ladies.

The rogue bar attendants ask for M-Pesa messages from revellers to confirm payment and check the Mpesa balances.

They then alert mchele ladies on potential targets.

See the post from the victim who has vowed to never revisit the Thika-Road-based club.





