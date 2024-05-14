Flamboyant WILLIAM KABOGO engaged in an altercation with a tenant at his posh estate - The tenant has filed an assault case against the former Governor (VIDEO).





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - A tenant who lives in a posh estate owned by William Kabogo has come forward and accused the former Governor of harassing him and his family.

The aggrieved tenant, identified as Gathecha, shared a video confronting Kabogo after he came to his residence with his bodyguards to harass him.

He camped outside the tenant’s residence and demanded to inspect his car, leading to an altercation.

Kabogo demanded that he must inspect the tenant’s car and denied him entry.

Gathecha also alleged that Kabogo switched off power at his residence, leaving his family in darkness.

“He has switched off power in my house claiming that I have installed a generator which is causing a power outage,” he ranted.

Gathecha said he has filed a case in court after Kabogo reportedly assaulted him.

“This guy is really harassing my family. What do I do? I even have a pending assault case against him,’’ he said.

Watch the video.

Hi Nyakundi.



This guy is really harrasing my family. What do I do? I even have a pending assault case against him pic.twitter.com/OVPUuoXsCN — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 14, 2024

