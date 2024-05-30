I have learnt my lessons! RUTO now reveals how hosting Sudan General HEMEDTI at State House almost collapsed IGAD peace talks

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed how a meeting
with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, almost
collapsed Sudan peace talks.
Speaking during an interview,
Ruto, with the permission of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD),
revealed that he had invited Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader to
State House Nairobi on January 3.
Immediately after hosting
Hemedti, Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,
threatened to withdraw from the peace talks.
“When IGAD asked both sides to
come for a meeting, Hemedti showed up. Burhan showed up in one meeting, and
then in the next meeting, Hemedti showed up,” Ruto revealed what
transpired.
“When Hemedti showed up, the
other side says they are pulling out of IGAD because the other side showed up.”
Ruto remarked that despite the
setback, he still believed that there could be no peace in Sudan if both sides
didn't sit on the same negotiating table.
The Head of State remarked that
he had hosted both Al Burhan and Hemedti because peace is made through enemies
engaging and compromising.
Ruto added that he would
continue pushing for both sides to negotiate, adding that was the only viable
solution to ending the civil war that has rocked the country.
He further remarked that efforts
were underway to have the two leaders and their teams participate in the
process.
At the same time, Ruto
reiterated an earlier statement that had caused controversy that there is no
military solution to the challenges being experienced in Sudan.
