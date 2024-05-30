I have learnt my lessons! RUTO now reveals how hosting Sudan General HEMEDTI at State House almost collapsed IGAD peace talks



Thursday, May 30, 2024 Thursday, May 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed how a meeting with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, almost collapsed Sudan peace talks.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto, with the permission of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), revealed that he had invited Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader to State House Nairobi on January 3.

Immediately after hosting Hemedti, Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, threatened to withdraw from the peace talks.

“When IGAD asked both sides to come for a meeting, Hemedti showed up. Burhan showed up in one meeting, and then in the next meeting, Hemedti showed up,” Ruto revealed what transpired.

“When Hemedti showed up, the other side says they are pulling out of IGAD because the other side showed up.”

Ruto remarked that despite the setback, he still believed that there could be no peace in Sudan if both sides didn't sit on the same negotiating table.

The Head of State remarked that he had hosted both Al Burhan and Hemedti because peace is made through enemies engaging and compromising.

Ruto added that he would continue pushing for both sides to negotiate, adding that was the only viable solution to ending the civil war that has rocked the country.

He further remarked that efforts were underway to have the two leaders and their teams participate in the process.

At the same time, Ruto reiterated an earlier statement that had caused controversy that there is no military solution to the challenges being experienced in Sudan.

