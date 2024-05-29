Play time is over! This is what you must do to create jobs for Kenyans or else…World Bank ‘lectures’ RUTO

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - The World Bank has told President William Ruto to create a conducive business environment to increase the number of jobs generated for Kenyans.
In the report titled Jobs for
All: Unlocking Inclusive Growth in Kenya, the Kenya Kwanza government
was asked to provide current and future workers with cognitive, non-cognitive, and social-emotional skills that will allow budding talent to
adapt to a changing world of work.
The Bretton Woods institution
further observed that better policies should also be drafted to create a
better environment for businesses to thrive and create employment.
Another step is easing youth's
transition into employment after completing higher education. This can be done
through Active Labour Market Programs (AMLPs) to help bridge the skills gap and
support those with lower levels of education and access to better jobs.
World Bank further noted that
the Kenyan government should invest in the young Kenyans entering the labour
force.
Kenya can invest in them through
early childhood development, increasing primary health care coverage, and
increasing the quality of education.
Additionally, to create
more jobs, Kenya was tasked with increasing the productivity of the private
sector to support sustained high rates of economic growth.
The manufacturing sector in
Kenya was listed as among the important sources of jobs for those with fewer
skills.
Another step Kenya should take
is to enhance job-relevant skills and provide multifaceted support to the
workforce. This can include training and support in connecting them to better
job opportunities.
Kenya should also support
productivity increases for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which
the institution observed will help grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the
country.
