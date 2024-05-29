Hustlers who earn less than Sh40,000 to pay more tax than the rest in RUTO’s new tax measures – Look!

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Employees who earn less than Ksh40,000 per month are expected to pay more tax than other salaried Kenyans if the Income Tax Act is amended as proposed in the Finance Bill, 2024.
This was revealed by audit firm
Deloitte and Touche LLP while making their submissions to the National
Assembly.
The Bill, if approved by
Parliament, will set the non-taxable limit of amounts received by an employee
as payment of subsistence, travelling, entertainment, or other allowance in
respect of a period of work while on official duty to 5 per cent of gross
earnings.
According to the current
provisions of the Income Tax, the rate is set at Ksh2,000 per day.
This means that Kenyans earning
less than Ksh40,000 used to be allocated a non-taxable amount of Ksh2,000 per
day, but calculating with the new percentage, that amount will reduce
significantly.
For example, a person earning
Ksh30,000 will only have a non-taxable limit of Ksh1,500 per day from
Ksh2,000.
At the same time, the new
proposal will benefit high-income earners as the non-taxable limit
increases.
As a result, Deloitte and Touche
LLP urged Parliament to reject the proposed amendment.
In place, they urged the
National Assembly Finance Committee to replace the clause with, “where the
employer has no policy or an employee’s gross earnings are below Ksh 40,000 per
month, the first Ksh5,000 per day be deemed a reimbursement of the amount
expended and shall be excluded in the calculation of his gains and profits.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments