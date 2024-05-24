GACHAGUA may be overthrown as we speak as the fallout between him and RUTO takes an interesting turn – Look!

Friday, May 24, 2024 – As political tensions between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua escalate, one Luo man has decided to take advantage of the situation to apply for the job.
Lawyer Willis Otieno has announced his intention to succeed
Gachagua.
Speaking during an interview, Otieno, who is also the deputy
leader of the Safina Party, exuded confidence in garnering massive support from
the Mt. Kenya region, pledging to support a presidential candidate from the
province.
"In the 2022 elections, 60% of Ruto's votes came from Mt Kenya. Currently, they are not on good terms.
"If they withdraw their
support, Nyanza voters will back them and advocate for a president from the
region with a deputy from Luo land. I aim to rival Rigathi Gachagua," said
Otieno.
Otieno, known for his outspoken nature, has revealed his
participation in ODM meetings, where his bid for the deputy presidency received
a positive reception, particularly among leaders from the Nyanza region.
He emphasised the significance of his candidacy for the
interests of the Nyanza region.
Notably, the advocate highlights the apparent lack of
presidential aspirations among prominent Luo leaders, except Raila Odinga who
is eyeing the African Union Commission chairmanship.
He observed that the ambition among these leaders seems
confined to parliamentary and gubernatorial roles, with only Embakasi East MP
Babu Owino aspiring to lead Nairobi.
"No Luo leader has declared interest in the presidency apart from Raila Odinga.
"Most of them only want to become governors in their respective counties apart from Babu Owino who declared interest in becoming the Nairobi governor.
"The ODM's main focus now is Raila's AUC ambition," he
added.
