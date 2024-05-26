26 year old dancer HAYDEN HOPKINS denies being pregnant with 69-year-old Raiders billionaire owner MARK DAVIs’ baby







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - American professional dancer, Hayden Hopkins has shut down rumors that she is pregnant with the baby of billionaire Las Vegas Raiders owner, Mark Davis.

Rumors swirled that Hopkins was dating the NFL exec after she was photographed sitting next to him at a Raiders game in December 2022.

However, she clarified at the time that Davis, who has a reported net worth of $2.3 billion, was just her “neighbor/friend.”





In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Hopkins, 26, called reports claiming that Davis, 69, is the father of her child “wildly untrue” .

“I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since,” she said, explaining, “I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends.”





“Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue,”

“These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days,” she added.

She ended her message by saying that she and the real father of her child are looking forward to becoming parents.

“Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the Fall,” she said.





Hopkins announced in April that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with a photo of her growing baby bump.





“baby,” she simply captioned the photo in which she flaunted her belly in a white bra and skirt while posing on the beach.

However, the comments section of her post was filled with social media users claiming she was pregnant with the billionaire’s child.

“The Heir to The Raiders Throne!” one person commented on the post.

“future Raiders owner incoming,” a second person wrote.