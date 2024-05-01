Forget rains and floods, another deadly phenomenon is on the way this week – Met Department warns Kenyans to prepare for impact





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued another warning for Kenyan residents to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is anticipated to intensify throughout the week.

According to the weatherman, the forthcoming seven days will bring not only heavy rainfall but also strong winds, thunderstorms, and lightning which might be devastating.

“Heavy rainfall events are likely to occur in some parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, North-western and North-eastern Kenya,” said the Director of Meteorological Services, David Gikungu.

"Those residing in flood-prone areas should stay vigilant, as floods can occur without warning.

"It is recommended for the public to avoid seeking refuge under trees and metal structures to reduce the risk of being struck by lightning," he further advised.

Among the counties expected to receive heavy rainfall are Bungoma, Vihiga, Kisii, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Embu, Trans Nzoia, Nyamira, and Kakamega.

Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru, parts of Tharaka Nithi, Samburu, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, parts of Marsabit County around Kalacha, and along Lake Turkana in Turkana County will also experience heavy rains.

The recent heavy rains in the country have resulted in over 160 casualties, displacing numerous individuals and causing extensive property damage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST