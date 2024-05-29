DRAMA as a woman confronts a police officer allegedly sent by DP GACHAGUA to arrest her - She claims GACHAGUA wants to kill her (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a woman confronted a police officer claiming that he had been sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to arrest her.

She stopped her car in the middle of the road and lectured the uniformed police officer, accusing him of being used by Gachagua to settle political scores.

The woman is said to be an aspiring politician from Mathira and very vocal on the ground.

She unsuccessfully vied for a Woman Rep seat in the last election.

She claimed that Gachagua has been threatening to kill her.

“If anything happens to me or my kids, blame Gachagua,” she was heard saying in the video.

The video comes at a time when Gachagua is facing a political storm in his backyard.

Some youthful politicians from the Mount Kenya region led by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro have united to sabotage him.

Watch the video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.