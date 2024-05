Monday, May 6, 2024 - A South African man, Mbayimbayi Ngomane Mabasa, has advised men to not marry women are are physically stronger than them.

“Men, DON'T marry a woman who is physically stronger than you. She will be tempted to fight you and test your strength. If you are defeated chaos and beatings will always be the order of the day. She will beat you everyday. Even your children will be tempted to fight you,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.