Woman reveals why her last attempt at a relationship ended at the talking stage







Monday, May 6, 2024 - An X user has revealed why her last attempt at a relationship failed.

She explained that they were still in the talking stage when the man told her his expectations if they get married.

She wrote:

“Let me give you people gist So, my talking stage said, if we eventually get married, I will give him 60% of my income to plan with it, I asked him what would happen to his own 60%, and he said I’m not supposed to question a man's decision. Haaaa I’m not talking again oo.”