Coast leaders blast GACHAGUA for advocating for the one-man, one-vote, One-shilling idea and urge him to drop the idea ASAP





Friday, May 17, 2024 - A section of coast leaders has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for advocating for the one-man, one-vote, one-shilling idea.

Speaking in Embu County last weekend, Gachagua said he is pushing the idea after realizing that the Mt Kenya region was not getting a fair share of national resources.

However, speaking during the unveiling of a joint campaign team at the UDA grassroots command center, Nyali, on Thursday, East African Legislative Assembly member Hassan Omar, urged the deputy president to abandon the proposal, citing concerns that it could incite hostility within the country.

"I want to tell the deputy president this with a lot of respect. Drop this proposal of one man one shilling.

"It will bring a lot of hostility to the country," said Omar.

Voicing his frustrations, Omar emphasized that he was one of those who advocated for devolution to ensure equitable resource allocation across all regions.

"If you start fighting for one man one shilling, what will happen to regions with 20 million people?

"This country is governed by a constitutional framework.

"We fought for the Constitution to ensure equality nationwide," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST