Saturday, May 4, 2024 - China and Russia are working on a joint invasion of Taiwan, US intelligence officials have claimed.
'We see China and Russia, for the first time, exercising
together in relation to Taiwan and recognising that this is
a place where China definitely wants Russia to be working with them,
and we see no reason why they wouldn't,' Avril Haines, Director of US National
Intelligence, told the US Congress on Thursday.
Her warning on the potential cooperation between the
countries on Taiwan, which China has long claimed as
its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, was echoed by
Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse.
He said that the US Defence Department has 'become even more
concerned about our joint force requirements in an environment where [Russia
and China] would certainly be cooperative, and we need to take that into
account,' Bloomberg reports.
A potential joint invasion of Taiwan was raised in the
meeting of the Senate Armed Services Committee by Republican Senator
Mike Rounds, who asked the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency about
the Pentagon's plans should an invasion happen.
Haines said that there seems to be an 'increasing
cooperation in the "no-limits" partnership' between Russia and China.
This comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to make
his first trip to Europe next week as part of China's efforts to rebuild
its foreign relations.
