CCTV captures thugs stealing headlight washers and sidemirrors between General Mathenge Road and Parklands Avenue - Undercover cops should swing into action (VIDEOs).





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A group of notorious thugs have become a nightmare to motorists plying the stretch between General Mathenge and Parklands Avenue in Nairobi.

They camp along the busy road to steal from unsuspecting motorists during traffic.

The suspects mostly target headlight washers and side mirrors which they steal and sell to unscrupulous traders at a throwaway price.

The stolen vehicle parts find their way to spare part shops in Kirinyaga Road and other parts of the city.

Motorists plying the route are calling upon undercover cops to intervene and weed out these criminals.

Watch footage of the thugs in action.

Avoid these culprits…get down or hit them

they operates between General Mathenge and Parklands Pramukh Swami Ave. Stealling headlight washers & sidemirrors . Has hit the same cars in days pic.twitter.com/SpPTunR4al — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) May 28, 2024

