Exposing rogue Nairobi County staff, GEOFFREY MUTURI, who works in cahoots with Chinese developers to cut trees in the leafy suburbs - He threatened a city resident who confronted him (VIDEOs).

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A concerned city resident confronted a rogue Nairobi County staff who had accompanied Chinese developers in one of the leafy suburbs of Nairobi, where they cut trees to pave the way for a construction project.
The arrogant staff
identified as Geoffrey Muturi works in the environment department.
Instead of conserving
the environment, he is helping the greedy developers in destroying the
ecosystem.
He threatened to beat
up the woman after she confronted him for aiding the Chinese developers in
engaging in illegal activities in Kilimani.
“Stop recording me. I
will beat you and break your phone,” the arrogant man is heard saying in the
video while supervising the Chinese developers cutting trees.
It is believed that he had the blessings of Governor Sakaja.
Watch the videos.
Kilimani - Ndemi Road— Jerotich Seii (@JerotichSeii) May 27, 2024
An NCC employee, Geoffrey Muturi Murumia is hard at work for the Chinese - doing their dirty eco terrorism assignment for them. He is abusive, belligerent and also a coward because he knows that he is engaged in illegalities. @DCI_Kenya @NasNandha
Blissful… pic.twitter.com/YWn2aOoOV8
