Canada announces five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians in Gaza

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Canada has announced a five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians seeking to join their family members in the North American country.
Minister of Immigration, Marc Miller said that Ottawa would
raise to 5,000 the number of visas offered to residents in Gaza under a special
programme announced in December last year.
Miller said Canada is working to assist Palestinians trying
to leave Gaza, but that movement out of the territory is currently not possible
due to factors Canada cannot control.
The program initially allotted 1,000 temporary visas, but
due to the high demand, this number was increased to 5,000. As it stands, 448
Gazans have been issued a TRV, but only 41 have arrived in Canada so far.
Miller expressed concern for the current state of the
humanitarian crisis in Gaza but remained optimistic about the Canadian
government’s continued efforts, stating:
“While movement out of Gaza
is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap
increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves. Our
focus remains on keeping families together.”
Miller said that both Israel and Egypt will play important
roles in implementing these measures and helping to reunite families in Canada.
Miller continued:
"Canada continues to put
forward the names of those who have passed preliminary screening to local
authorities to secure their exit from Gaza. Israel and Egypt are both important
partners in implementing these temporary, humanitarian measures and helping
people reunite with their family in Canada. Canada is working—at every level—to
facilitate the exit of extended family members and advocate for their safety.
We will continue to advocate for people’s safety.
