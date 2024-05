Monday, May 20, 2024 - A boy refused to go to school because he did not like the school shoes his grandmother bought for him.

A photo of the boy half-lying on the couch was shared on X by his aunt.

She wrote:

"My nephew is refusing to go to school because of the school shoes that Grandma bought for him.

A look at the footwear shows it looks more like a middle-aged woman's shoes than one meant for a young boy.

See below