Boeing rejects Kenya’s bid to host its Africa headquarters despite RUTO’s U.S. visit as it settles on Ethiopia

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – It appears President William Ruto’s charm offensive to woo more American investors to Kenya during his last week’s state visit to the U.S. did not impress everyone.
This is after US-based Global
Aerospace Company, Boeing, turned down Kenya’s bid to host its Africa headquarters
despite numerous efforts to court the company.
Kenya missed out on a lucrative
deal after Boeing selected Ethiopia as the preferred country to host its
African headquarters.
Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia
were in the race to host the continental offshoot but the American giant eventually
settled on Ethiopia for its aviation safety record, which places it amongst the
best in Africa.
In preparation for the move, the
US aerospace company had appointed Henok Shawl to lead its Africa division.
Shawl, who formerly served at
Ethiopian Airlines, was picked for his vast experience in the aviation and
telecommunication sector. His rich experience in Africa also counted in his
favour.
"Africa's abundant natural
resources and burgeoning young workforce are poised to drive significant growth
in air traffic and airplane demand over the next two decades," read the
statement in part.
Boeing is a leading aerospace
company that designs, manufactures and services commercial planes.
The company projects that
African carriers will require an estimated 1,030 new aircraft in the next 20
years to uphold international standards.
Ethiopia now gains a significant
reputation as a key diplomatic hub in the continent as it already hosts
the African Union's (AU) headquarters.
