ROBERT ALAI attacks OSCAR SUDI badly for belittling MCAs – They are more educated than you!!





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has castigated Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi for belittling MCAs while responding to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

In a statement on Wednesday, Malala warned Sudi over what he termed as indiscipline for attacking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I have been deeply concerned by reports of indiscipline amongst a section of elected leaders within our party, UDA.

"My attention has been drawn to the fact that certain individuals continue to show blatant disrespect to the party leadership," Malala said

In his response, Sudi laughed off Malala's warning, terming him as an 'elevated MCA suffering from illusory superiority'.

While responding to Sudi's remarks, Alai urged him to respect MCAs.

According to Alai, MCAs should not be held in low regard since they are more competent than many Members of Parliament.

"Tell Oscar Sudi not to hold MCAs in low regard.

"Kindly respect the MCAs.

"They are more competent than you and many other MPs.

"Don’t belittle the MCAs," Alai said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST