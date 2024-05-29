Barcelona appoint HANSI FLICK as their new coach on a two-year-deal after XAVI sacking







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Barcelona has announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as their new manager after the sacking of Xavi.

The former Germany and Bayern Munich boss has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Xavi had originally announced in January that he was going to depart his role in the summer, before Barcelona president Joan Laporta convinced the club legend to stay in April.

Last Friday, the former Spanish midfielder was sacked after he publicly criticised Barcelona's financial position, infuriating Laporta.

Xavi oversaw a 2-1 win in the Catalan giants' final game of the season against Sevilla on Sunday to secure a second-place finish in La Liga.

Barcelona confirmed Xavi's departure in a statement on Wednesday afternoon where they 'thanked Xavi and the rest of the coaching staff for their commitment, dedication, and generosity, and for their help in reaching an agreement to sever the contract'.

Later, the Catalan giants then unveiled Flick in a video on their social media channels, as the German simply said: 'Cules, it is our moment, forza Barca!'