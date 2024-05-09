Boeing passenger plane skids off runway in Senegal injuring 11 (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Eleven people were injured, four of them seriously, after a Boeing passenger plane came off the runway during takeoff from Dakar International Airport early Thursday, May 9, its operator said.

The Air Senegal flight was bound for the Malian capital Bamako and had 78 passengers onboard, airport management company, LAS, said in a statement.

Images taken during the night and published by local media and on social networks showed the plane in an overgrown area with first aiders surrounding an injured person. Smoke and flames are also visible near the aircraft.





The Boeing 737/300 had been chartered from privately owned Transair, LAS said.

The jet “came off the runway during its takeoff phase” around 1:00 am (0100 GMT), it said.

Eleven people were injured, four of them seriously. Six other passengers were taken for medical check-ups inside the airport.





The transport ministry said in a separate statement that two pilots and four cabin crew were onboard.

It gave slightly different numbers saying there were 79 passengers and 10 injured, including a pilot.

Blaise Diagne airport at Diass, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Senegalese capital Dakar, reopened shortly after midday, its operator later announced.





“We inform you that Blaise Diagne international airport has reopened,” said LAS, made up of Turkish group Limak, the publicly-owned airport operator AIBD and another Turkish entity, Summa.

“Airport operations have resumed as normal.”

The transport ministry said the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis had opened an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.





US manufacturer Boeing is also mired in problems, including safety concerns after two 737 MAX crashes within five months and another scare involving the aircraft over Alaska in January.

The incident in Senegal comes a day after a Boeing 767 Fedex cargo plane touched down at Istanbul airport without its front landing gear which failed to open, though nobody was hurt, the US Federal Aviation administration said.

