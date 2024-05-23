Bodybuilder's wife dies after he left her with brain injuries, broken ribs and broken shoulder blade in attack

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A bodybuilder's wife has died after he allegedly left her with brain injuries, broken ribs, and a broken shoulder blade following a vicious attack.
Marcela Luise, 31, spent 10 days unconscious in an intensive
care unit at Santa Monica Hospital, in Brazil, following an alleged brutal
assault at the hands of her husband while their daughter was at school.
Bodybuilder Igor Porto Brandao, who drove her to hospital,
was quickly arrested on suspicion of femicide after Marcela was found to have
suffered traumatic brain injuries, broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, and
bruises all over her face and body.
He claimed his wife had sustained the severe injuries after
falling while cleaning at home.
The mum was pronounced dead on Monday night, May 20 after
spending the week in hospital fighting for her life.
Igor, who reportedly has a history of domestic violence
against Marcela and an ex-partner, was arrested last Friday after a post-mortem
said his alleged victim's injuries were inconsistent with a fall.
The medical team at the hospital had called in the police
force specialised in women's assistance (DEAM) who began their investigations
into Igor.
Speaking in an interview with TV Anhanguera, the
investigator said: 'The hospital contacted the police station informing them
that there were multiple injuries, which is not consistent with a fall.
'She suffered head trauma on both sides of her head and at the base of her skull, fractured her collarbone, eight ribs and had several bruises on her body.'
Police chief Bruna Coelho said before his detention: 'He
told the medical team she was cleaning the house when she slipped and fell.
'According to him she
suffered convulsions and the injuries were caused by the fall.
'He said he gave her a bath
and took her to hospital, where she was immediately taken to the operating
theatre for surgery before being transferred to an intensive care unit.'
She went on to describe the bodybuilder as someone with an
'explosive and aggressive temperament' who had also had bust-ups with a
neighbour and a supermarket worker.
Speaking to a Brazilian TV station while her niece was still
fighting for her life in intensive care, her aunt Fernanda Paula Miranda said:
'She didn't work and he controlled her.
'He often told her she wasn't
a good mum, that she didn't know how to do anything, insulted her and
humiliated her.'
