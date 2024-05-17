Are RUTO’s men OSCAR SUDI and FAROUK KIBET funding NDINDI NYORO’s revolution against GACHAGUA in Mt. Kenya? Shocking revelations emerge





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has vehemently denied claims that the Head of State's camp is sponsoring Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to position himself to be President William Ruto's running mate in 2027 and eventually take over in 2032.

Speaking during an interview, Sudi stated that neither he nor Ruto’s close aide Farouk Kibet is funding Nyoro’s revolution against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.



Sudi distanced himself from Mt. Kenya politics, noting that leaders from the region should go about their activities without muddling others in their murky business.

The Ruto’s right-hand man further reiterated that he and Gachagua were close and he could not envisage a scenario where he would undermine the country's second in command.

“In 2027 we do not have other plans, we are all speaking one language, Farouk and I are supporters of Gachagua”, stated Sudi.

Sudi also explained that it would be authoritarian and unfathomable to restrict Kenyan politicians on what to say and the areas that they can tour.

“When you see a politician securing an elective seat, more often than not, there is a solid reason behind the popularity.

"All the people you have mentioned including Ndindi were present (when UDA was settling on a running mate in 2022), please do not restrict politicians from speaking or visiting certain areas,” stated Sudi.

Additionally, Sudi refuted claims that the Kenya Kwanza government was considering fielding a female candidate as presidential running mate in 2027.

According to Sudi, when President Ruto made the remarks, he was referring to future elections and not 2027 as most people had come to believe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST