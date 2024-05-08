A man snatches his friend’s beautiful fiancée - He was busy taking photos during their engagement ceremony! Ogopa Marafiki (Trending Photos).





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A man is licking his wounds after his friend eloped with his pretty fiancee.

His friend was pictured at their lavish engagement ceremony taking photos.

Little did he know that his friend who was among the guests would later snatch his fiancee.

The photos have since gone viral on social media and sparked reactions.

“The enemy is always closer than you think,’’ one of the social media users reacted to the photos.

“A close friend of mine experienced a similar situation.

"He used to bring a friend home a lot.

"One fateful day his wife decided she wanted to end their marriage.

"And as soon as the divorce was finalized, she promptly married the friend who used to visit them all the time,’’ another user wrote and revealed that the same fate befell his friend.

See the trending photos.







