RUTO was wearing Ferragamo Loafers worth Ksh 112, 200 as he landed in America in style aboard a chartered plane that cost taxpayers millions of shillings (PHOTO).





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto Ruto landed in Atlanta on Monday for the start of a critical week of talks with the Biden administration while rocking expensive loafers.

Keen observers led by fashion stylist Eve Maina noted that he was wearing pricey Ferragamo Loafers worth Ksh 112, 000.

“ Ferragamo Loafers Ksh 112, 200. Mzee ako na taste for sure,” Eve tweeted.

The loafers are cut from hammered leather with a natural grain, artisan buffed for depth of color, and finished with a flexible rubber sole.

This opulence raised eyebrows, considering that millions of Kenyans are facing harsh economic times.

Ruto also flew in a chartered Boeing 737-700 business jet operated by Royal Jet of Dubai.

The jet will cost taxpayers Ksh71 million for a one-way trip between Kenya and the US.

Below is a photo of the Head of State displaying opulence in his expensive loafers as he landed in the US.





