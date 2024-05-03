Ambulance called as BRITNEY SPEARS fights with boyfriend in hotel amid concerns for her mental health







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Britney Spears got into a fight with her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, prompting an ambulance to be called to the scene.

An LAPD fire department spokesperson confirmed to Page Six that the ambulance was called to the luxury hotel around 12:42 a.m on Thursday, May 2.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” the LAFD rep says.

“The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.”

The ambulance remained at the scene until 1:17 a.m. but did not transport anyone to the hospital.



A source told the publication that Spears left the hotel with her security and is “home now and is safe.”

Photos obtained by the New York Post show the singer, 42, leaving the hotel. She was clad in her underwear and clutching a white pillow to cover her upper body. A brown blanket was also thrown over her body and her feet were bare as she was photographed outside the hotel.

Soliz was spotted standing next to her in a blue flannel shirt and black jeans. She was also reportedly surrounded by her bodyguards.

This comes days after the pop star and former husband Sam Asghari, 30, settled their divorce nine months after their split.







The former couple were married for 14 months before Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023 amid claims Spears cheated.

Asghari was Spears’ third husband.

She was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004, and then to Kevin Federline from October 2004 to July 2007.

Spears has two sons, 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden James, from her second marriage.