AMBER ROSE faces backlash after endorsing DONALD TRUMP for President







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - American model, Amber Rose has left her followers stunned after publicly endorsing Republican candidate, Donald Trump as President.

Amber took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, making it clear she'd be voting for the former President in November. She also wrote "Trump 2024."





Her post was however trailed by backlash as many pointed out how Trump's political stances directly contradict her own beliefs, at least those she has been open about.

Recall That Amber, an avid Women's Rights activist, founded the SlutWalk, a protest advocating for the end of rape culture, slut shaming and victim blaming.

A follower wrote "He's against LGBTQ+ community & supports State's rights to choose women's reproductive health. What??????"





Another follower wrote, "Lol I better never see you speak on women’s rights again!!" A third wrote, “He’s against everything I thought YOU believed in?! LGBTQA Women’s rights! The list goes on super disappointing.”

Several others declared they were unfollowing Amber over the update. She has now disabled comments on her IG post.

Amber's endorsement of Trump is a complete departure from her prior public feelings about the former President. She had slammed Trump on a number of occasions, including his stance on "locker room banter." Prior to his election in 2016, Amber declared she'd leave the country if Trump became president but didn't follow through on that in the end.