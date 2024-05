Monday, May 27, 2024 - A business owner has shared new photos to mark her 17th birthday.

Claire Mica took to Instagram to share the photos.

A number of celebrities have also joined her to celebrate.

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe shared her photos and wrote:

“Happy 17th birthday my big baby… one more year to go… Tesla will be yours…”

Claire Mica replied: "aunty mimi my favvvv thank youuuu.

“And yesss we legal next year!! they aint readyyy.”