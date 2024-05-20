ADELE says she wants a baby girl with boyfriend RICH PAUL







Monday, May 20, 2024 - British singer Adele has disclosed that she wants a baby girl with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Performing at her Las Vegas show, Adele told the crowd that once her residency wraps up, she's putting baby-making on the top of her to-do list with Rich Paul.

The singer who shares a son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, said she wants a girl to balance out her squad. She said;

“I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?”

Adele also added that with Rich's head-strong personality and her own sassiness, their daughter would be a bossy little queen.