Actress JUDI DENCH suggests she might stop acting due to poor eyesight

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - 89-year-old Hollywood legend, Judi Dench has revealed that she might stop acting due to poor eyesight.
Dench who showed up at the Chelsea Flower Show in
London, disclosed this when a journalist asked if she had any projects on the
horizon. Dench reportedly replied, “No, no. I can't even see.”
While her response may come as a shock to some it's no
secret Dench has been losing her eyesight for years. Back in 2012, she was
diagnosed with advanced macular degeneration, a disease that can result in
severe loss of central vision.
In 2021, the Oscar winner revealed that she calls her
friends to read her lines out loud to assist her in her movie roles.
While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" in
2023, Dench revealed she was having a very hard time reading her lines in her
movie scripts.
0 Comments