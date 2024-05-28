Actress JUDI DENCH suggests she might stop acting due to poor eyesight







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - 89-year-old Hollywood legend, Judi Dench has revealed that she might stop acting due to poor eyesight.

Dench who showed up at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, disclosed this when a journalist asked if she had any projects on the horizon. Dench reportedly replied, “No, no. I can't even see.”

While her response may come as a shock to some it's no secret Dench has been losing her eyesight for years. Back in 2012, she was diagnosed with advanced macular degeneration, a disease that can result in severe loss of central vision.

In 2021, the Oscar winner revealed that she calls her friends to read her lines out loud to assist her in her movie roles.

While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2023, Dench revealed she was having a very hard time reading her lines in her movie scripts.