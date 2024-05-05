"5 years of marital bliss" REGINA DANIELS celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with NED NWOKO (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Regina Daniels is celebrating her 5th wedding anniversary with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The young actress, who is the politician's last wife, shared a loved-up video of her and her husband, featuring their two sons, to mark the anniversary.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Happy 5th anniversary my love. It has indeed been a remarkable 5years of marital bliss with so much to show for it. We give all glory to God and pray for many more years to celebrate in love, peace, care and respect. Our home is indeed BLESSED."





Watch the video below.