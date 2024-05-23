Actor JASON MOMOA goes public with new lover ADRIA ARJONA







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Jason Momoa has made his relationship with actress Adria Arjona public.

Momoa, 44, went public with their relationship in an Instagram post on Monday, May 20.

The Aquaman star confirmed he was "very much in a relationship" during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England, on Saturday, May 11.

Although he didn't share Arjona's name at the time, a video from the event shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows him teasing that her identity would "soon" be revealed.





Momoa has now showcased photos of him and Arjona in a post about his travels to Japan.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j," wrote Momoa in the caption.

The post included photos of Momoa playing a guitar and riding motorcycles with friends and a photo of him and his new girlfriend, 32, laughing in front of the water and cuddling at a restaurant.





Momoa's new romance comes five months after he and Lisa Bonet finalized their divorce this past January.

The former couple married in 2017 and announced their split in January 2022. They share daughter, Lola, 16, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 15