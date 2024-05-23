See how RAILA’s man , OPIYO WANDAYI, was hiding from cameras to avoid being photographed in America during Ruto’s State Visit before he was smoked out, EH!EH!









Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Opiyo Wandayi is in the U.S. as part of President Ruto’s delegation.

His invitation did not come from the US govt as his press handlers are claiming.

I have it on authority that contrary to Wandayi’s team saying that Wandayi was invited by the US govt., nothing of the sort happened.

He’s the one who requested State House to be included and thereafter, Felix Kosgey wrote to parliament to officially include him in the President’s delegation.

Once he arrived in the USA, he started hiding and avoiding cameras because of the way ODM has treated other MPs who embraced Ruto.

After Kenyans smoked him out, he used Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango to write a press statement explaining his presence in the US.

My sources tell me Onyango works for Raila but is paid by parliament as part of Wandayi’s staff, the same as Gabriel Oguda. He is a Principal Media Officer.

Wandayi’s all-expense paid trip to the US is being shouldered by Kenyan taxpayers, the same as the rest of the freeloaders in the Ruto delegation which includes comedians, governors, cabinet secretaries, and other fringe lackeys of the regime.

By Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.