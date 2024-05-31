Actor BEN AFFLECK and singer JENNIFER LOPEZ hold hands in public again

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez
have continued to put up a united front and are now holding hands in public
again.
They showed a little PDA on Thursday, May 30, while
leaving Ben's daughter Violet's high school graduation ceremony in Los
Angeles.
According to reports, while they still live apart, they
are now trying to keep things cool and calm. They were joined by their
respective kids for the outing. Ben's mom Chris and
ex-wife Jennifer Garner's mom, Pat, were also in attendance.
The couple left in separate vehicles, later returning to
their current residences, separately.
Ben is currently residing in Brentwood instead of the
Beverly Hills pad he and Jennifer bought for $60 million last year.
They are yet to publicly address the state of their
marriage. Ben has ditched his wedding ring a couple of times amid the
separation rumours, and Jennifer was seen house hunting earlier this
month.
The couple have had quite the rollercoaster romance first
linking up in 2002, after co-starring in "Gigli" together. They got
engaged shortly after, later breaking up in 2004.
20 years later, the exes reunited and got engaged again in 2022. They had a Las Vegas wedding that same year, celebrating their nuptials in a more formal wedding at Ben's Georgia house.
