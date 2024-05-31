Actor BEN AFFLECK and singer JENNIFER LOPEZ hold hands in public again







Friday, May 31, 2024 - Actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez have continued to put up a united front and are now holding hands in public again.

They showed a little PDA on Thursday, May 30, while leaving Ben's daughter Violet's high school graduation ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to reports, while they still live apart, they are now trying to keep things cool and calm. They were joined by their respective kids for the outing. Ben's mom Chris and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's mom, Pat, were also in attendance.

The couple left in separate vehicles, later returning to their current residences, separately.

Ben is currently residing in Brentwood instead of the Beverly Hills pad he and Jennifer bought for $60 million last year.

They are yet to publicly address the state of their marriage. Ben has ditched his wedding ring a couple of times amid the separation rumours, and Jennifer was seen house hunting earlier this month.

The couple have had quite the rollercoaster romance first linking up in 2002, after co-starring in "Gigli" together. They got engaged shortly after, later breaking up in 2004.

20 years later, the exes reunited and got engaged again in 2022. They had a Las Vegas wedding that same year, celebrating their nuptials in a more formal wedding at Ben's Georgia house.