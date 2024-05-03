Singer BRITNEY SPEARS settles divorce from third husband SAM ASGHARI nine months after split







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Britney Spears has finally settled her divorce from her third husband Hesam 'Sam' Asghari after a nine-month legal separation and only 14 months of marriage.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old Grammy winner and the 30-year-old Special Ops: Lioness actor are just waiting for the judge to sign off on the completed divorce paperwork filed by her powerful attorney Laura Wasser.

Sam and his lawyer Neal Hirsh decided against contesting the prenuptial agreement, which protects Britney's reported $60M fortune.

The outlet had previously reported that Spears paid Asghari's rent at his new bachelor pad, and she was going to cut him a six-figure check - both of which are still unclear.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker was rumored to have 'cheated' on the Iranian-born muscleman with a 'staff member' at her $11.8M Calabasas mansion, and he was once spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his arm amid domestic abuse allegations.

Last December, the Mississippi-born singer confirmed their split, writing: 'It's so weird being single. I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all. I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve.'

Britney and Sam tied the knot on June 9, 2022, at a star-studded ceremony inside her former Thousand Oaks mansion.

'I have an appreciation for how stable he is,' Spears wrote of Asghari in her NY Times-bestselling 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

'I love that he doesn't drink. He's a gift from God.'

On October 26, the former fitness trainer told TMZ of her critically-acclaimed tell-all: 'That made me smile, to be honest. I'm freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.'