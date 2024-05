Thursday, 30 May 2024 - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer ferrying 327kgs of bhang valued at Ksh 9.8 Million along the busy Nairobi- Mombasa highway.

The suspect was flagged down by hawk-eyed patrol cops in Voi and upon search, bhang stashed in sacks was found in the car.

The car was impounded and the driver taken to custody pending arraignment.

It is alleged that the suspect had hired the vehicle.

See photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.