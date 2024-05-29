A Maasai man suspected to be a notorious thug arrested and leads detectives to a forest where he had hidden an AK-47 rifle used in violent robberies (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - An AK47 rifle believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies in Laikipia has been recovered by the police, and the prime suspect taken into custody.

After days of relentless surveillance, DCI sleuths netted the 46-year-old suspect identified as Renkel Lentaam within Nanyuki town, who upon interrogation confessed to owning the deadly arsenal.

Augmented by their GSU counterparts from Arjijo Operation Camp, the crime busters proceeded to the Makurian location inside Mukogodo forest, where the suspect had hidden the illegal firearm and 53 rounds of live ammunition inside a modified tree trunk.

The same were seized, documented, and forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of suspected accomplices is ongoing.









