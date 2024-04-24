You don’t qualify to be a Judge! MARTHA KOOME shocks CHEBUKATI as she denies him the only opportunity to become Appellate Judge – RUTO will be pissed

This is after Chief Justice Martha Koome refused to
shortlist him among the 41 candidates for the position of the Court of Appeal
Judge despite being among the applicants.
Koome, in her position as the Chairperson of the Judicial
Service Commission, released a whittled-down list of shortlisted candidates
after the commission received applications from 82 candidates.
Former IEBC Chairperson Ahmed Hassan Issack was among only
41 candidates shortlisted for the position of the Court of Appeal Judge.
Among those shortlisted are Hassan, alongside justices
Chacha Mwita, Athony Murima, Grace Nzioka, James Wakiaga, and Dalmas Omondi.
"The JSC having reviewed the application for
completeness and conformity with the requirements as set out in the
advertisement, shortlisted 41 candidates," read the notice in part.
In a public notice, Koome has invited comments from the
public regarding the conduct of the shortlisted candidates by May 13, 2024.
Interviews for the shortlisted candidates are scheduled to
commence on June 3 at 9:00 am and conclude in the afternoon of June 20.
All the interviews will be conducted at Central Bank of
Kenya's Pension Towers along Harambee Avenue.
The 41 candidates are battling for 11 vacancies for the
position of the Court of Appeal Judge JSC advertised at the beginning of
February.
The application window closed on February 29 and the review
of the 82 applications kicked off.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments