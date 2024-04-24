You don’t qualify to be a Judge! MARTHA KOOME shocks CHEBUKATI as she denies him the only opportunity to become Appellate Judge – RUTO will be pissed





Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been left to lick his wounds despite doing the donkey work for President William Ruto.

This is after Chief Justice Martha Koome refused to shortlist him among the 41 candidates for the position of the Court of Appeal Judge despite being among the applicants.

Koome, in her position as the Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, released a whittled-down list of shortlisted candidates after the commission received applications from 82 candidates.

Former IEBC Chairperson Ahmed Hassan Issack was among only 41 candidates shortlisted for the position of the Court of Appeal Judge.

Among those shortlisted are Hassan, alongside justices Chacha Mwita, Athony Murima, Grace Nzioka, James Wakiaga, and Dalmas Omondi.

"The JSC having reviewed the application for completeness and conformity with the requirements as set out in the advertisement, shortlisted 41 candidates," read the notice in part.

In a public notice, Koome has invited comments from the public regarding the conduct of the shortlisted candidates by May 13, 2024.

Interviews for the shortlisted candidates are scheduled to commence on June 3 at 9:00 am and conclude in the afternoon of June 20.

All the interviews will be conducted at Central Bank of Kenya's Pension Towers along Harambee Avenue.

The 41 candidates are battling for 11 vacancies for the position of the Court of Appeal Judge JSC advertised at the beginning of February.

The application window closed on February 29 and the review of the 82 applications kicked off.

