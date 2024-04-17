"Women who date homeless n*ggas not my type" Man says after turning down woman who wanted to date him while he was living in his car

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – A formerly homeless man has said he can never be with a woman who would date a homeless man.
He took to X to share how a woman was willing to date him
when he was homeless.
He tweeted:
“I remember when I was living in my car and a girl told me
‘I can’t understand why that means we can’t be together.’”
Another X user told him: “Should have married her.”
And he replied: “Women who date homeless niggas not my type,
even if I’m the homeless nigga lol.”
His followers agreed with him and said any woman who is willing to date a homeless man is “desperate.”
0 Comments