KORRA slept with her friend's fiancé while pregnant with our second child - JUSTIN DEAN alleges as he shares "evidence" (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Korra Obidi's ex-husband, Justin Dean, has
accused the dancer of more things two years after their divorce.
Dean recorded a Facebook video to talk about Korra, the
mother of his kids.
He alleged that Korra slept with another man while she was 5
months pregnant with their second daughter.
Justin claimed that Korra visited Nigeria for her friend's
wedding at the time. He claimed she then slept with the friend's fiancé while
in Nigeria.
He went on to share screenshots of a chat as proof of her
alleged infidelity.
Though the names of those chatting didn't show, Justin Dean
gave the impression that it was a conversation between Korra and the man she
slept with.
"Well, it seems you've improved in your skill,"
"Korra" wrote.
The man replied: "Korra did you just insult me."
"Korra" replied: "I felt it. Seems you were
reaching my womb."
"Hope I didn't tamper with Justin's unborn baby?"
the person asked.
And "Korra" replied, "Nah."
Speaking in the video, Justin Dean said, "So she was
sleeping around while pregnant with my child."
He did not reveal how he got the chat neither did he show
the names of those chatting. He claimed he hid the names to protect the people
who told him about it.
Earlier, when their marriage ended, Justin had claimed Korra
only cheated on him before they got married. He said it happened while she was
still in Nigeria and trying to join him abroad.
Watch him make new accusations in the video below.
KORRA slept with her friend's fiancé while pregnant with our second child - JUSTIN DEAN alleges as he shares "evidence" pic.twitter.com/19qlgGHtBf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 17, 2024
