Woman wails uncontrollably at Family Bank after she reportedly lost her money through unclear circumstances (VIDEO).





Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - Business almost came to a standstill at Family Bank after a woman wailed uncontrollably while demanding the bank to refund her money.

The distressed woman reportedly lost her money through unclear circumstances.

She stormed the bank breathing fire and confronted the staff, demanding that she should be refunded her money.

“I want my money. I want money,” she was heard ranting in the trending video while wailing uncontrollably.

The bank’s doors were closed as the staff tried to contain her.

The video comes at a time when cases of bank customers losing their money through online fraud are on the rise.

In some cases, the scam is orchestrated by rogue bank officials who work in cahoots with the scammers.

Recently, Equity Bank lost over Ksh 170 milllion in less than a week to scammers.

The online fraud was masterminded by the bank’s officials in various branches.

Watch video of the woman causing drama at Family Bank after losing her hard-earned money.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.