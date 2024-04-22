Nairobi man who lost his job evicted by landlord over rent arrears and forced to sleep in the cold with his wife and daughter - Claims he is contemplating taking his own life (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - A man has taken to social media to plead for help after he was evicted by the landlord and forced to sleep in the cold with his wife and kid.

He used to work in a company based in Babadogo till early February when he lost his job.

He has been struggling to make ends meet by doing menial jobs.

He had not paid rent for two months, prompting the landlord to evict him, despite living in the rental house for six years.

His wife called him and informed him that the landlord had thrown them out and locked the house.

The distressed man is contemplating taking his own life.

He took to his X account to plead for help.

Check out his tweets.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.