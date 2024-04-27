GACHAGUA’s son who was linked to the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito nets scandal buys the iconic Treetops Hotel in Nyeri.





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Dr. Keith Rigathi, son of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has taken over ownership of the iconic Treetops Hotel in Nyeri.

The facility has remained non-operational for at least three years, since the COVID pandemic.

Following the acquisition, the hotel is now set for a grand reopening in May.



The scenic hotel, which is located at the foot of the Aberdares, is rich in British history as it witnessed the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II to the throne over seven decades ago.

It earned global recognition on February 6, 1952, after Elizabeth II fell asleep as a princess and woke up as a queen in the hotel, following the death of her father, King George VI. As queen, Elizabeth II made two official visits to the hotel in 1959 and 1983.



The primary hotel, first opened on November 6, 1932, by Eric Sherbrooke Walker, was built on top of the trees of Aberdare National Park as a treehouse, offering guests a close view of the local wildlife.

It was however brought down by Mau Mau fighters after 1954, but later reconstructed 100 metres from the old one.

The site where Queen Elizabeth II's treetop room was located has been enclosed by an electric fence and a fig tree.



The new owner, Dr. Rigathi, says the hotel holds a significant place in Kenya's history, as beneath the facility also lie underground tunnels constructed by Mau Mau fighters that were used to access the hotel.

About 10 kilometres from the hotel is a fig tree that served as a post office during the Mau Mau movement.

The hotel has since been put under renovation and is being upgraded to a world-class facility.

Gachagua’s son was mentioned in the Sh 3.7 billion Kemsa mosquito nets scandal.

He is reported to have raked in millions of shillings through the multi-billion scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.