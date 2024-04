Monday, April 14, 2024 – A lady called Ogechi has expressed concern on social media as a friend of hers who relocated to Canada a year ago is yet to get a job.

Many Africans have relocated to the country in search of greener pastures.

Ogechi's post has elicited reactions with some pointing out possible reasons why her friend hasn't landed a job yet.

They say her friend might be selective of the kind of jobs he/ she wants.