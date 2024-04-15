Abroad-based man who sent money to his brother to help build a house for him, returns to find a building that exceeded his expectations (VIDEO)



Monday, April 14, 2024 – A Ghanaian man, Rashid, was left in awe of the beautiful mansion his younger brother, Ridwan, helped him build while he was abroad.

The Ghanaian man had been sending money to his younger brother to help him build a house back in their country.

He recently returned to their country with his wife and children and met a house that was beyond his expectation.

The younger brother has been widely celebrated as someone different from the many other brothers who in many cases, divert such funds for their personal use.

Watch the video below