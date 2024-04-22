WETANGULA calls for Unity during General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s burial





Monday, April 22, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has urged political leaders to set aside their differences and work together for national development.

Wetangula, who spoke at the burial of General Francis Ogolla in Siaya County on Sunday, emphasized the importance of unity regardless of political affiliation, stating, “This country needs all of us and all of us have a role to play towards its growth,” he said.

General Ogolla, along with nine other Kenya Defence Forces Officers, died in a helicopter crash on Thursday in Elgeyo Marakwet while on duty.

He was buried on Sunday, 72 hours after the death, and accorded full military honours but without a coffin as per his wish.

Wetang’ula praised President William Ruto’s decision to appoint General Ogolla as Chief of the Defence Forces, calling it a significant lesson for leaders to collaborate for the nation’s benefit.

He mourned Ogolla as a gallant leader dedicated to ensuring the country’s security, saying, “We have lost a great man, a fine leader, a brilliant and wonderful communicator.”

Reflecting on his interactions with Ogolla, Wetang’ula remembered him as a leader with clear plans and a strong vision for the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST