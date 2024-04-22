WETANGULA calls for Unity during General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s burial

Wetangula, who spoke at the burial of General Francis Ogolla
in Siaya County on Sunday, emphasized the importance of unity regardless of
political affiliation, stating, “This country needs all of us and all of us
have a role to play towards its growth,” he said.
General Ogolla, along with nine other Kenya Defence Forces
Officers, died in a helicopter crash on Thursday in Elgeyo Marakwet while on
duty.
He was buried on Sunday, 72 hours after the death, and
accorded full military honours but without a coffin as per his wish.
Wetang’ula praised President William Ruto’s decision to
appoint General Ogolla as Chief of the Defence Forces, calling it a significant
lesson for leaders to collaborate for the nation’s benefit.
He mourned Ogolla as a gallant leader dedicated to ensuring
the country’s security, saying, “We have lost a great man, a fine leader, a
brilliant and wonderful communicator.”
Reflecting on his interactions with Ogolla, Wetang’ula
remembered him as a leader with clear plans and a strong vision for the
country.
