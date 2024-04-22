We want the FBI to investigate late General OGOLLA’s chopper crash and not useless KAF – RAILA ODINGA’s man

Monday, April 22, 2024 - A close lieutenant to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called for the government to seek the services of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate what caused the crash of the chopper carrying the late chief of defense forces, General Francis Ogolla.
The chopper
crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet County and killed Ogolla and nine other military
officers.
Speaking on
Saturday, Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi said
if need be, agencies like the FBI or any other recognised foreign entity should
be invited to assist local authorities in probing the cause of the fatal crash.
While emphasising the need for
transparent and thorough investigations, Wandayi said the Luo community has
lost many sons in the past but no answers were given.
"For now we demand that
thorough, independent, and expeditious investigations are undertaken to unearth
what caused the death of Ogolla and his colleagues," he said.
